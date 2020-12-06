Man is missing after falling from Florida dinner cruise

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a man went missing after falling into the water from a dinner-cruise ship in the Gulf Coast in Florida.

The agency said Saturday that Joel Henderson, 37, was not wearing a lifejacket when he fell from the Capt. J.P. boat.

The company J.C. Cruises says Capt J.P. is a 475-passenger paddlewheel boat that tours the scenic Caloosahatchee River in Fort Myers, Florida. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment Sunday.

Coast Guard crews searched for more than 11 hours in the waters before suspending the search.

