Man intentionally runs over 2 children, girlfriend at Florida gas station, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is facing several charges after authorities said he intentionally ran over his girlfriend and her two young daughters Thursday in Volusia County, according to reports.

Deputies said Nicholas Shaw, 29, got into an argument with his girlfriend on their way home near a BP gas station in DeLand, WESH 2 News reported. Deputies said the woman was holding her 3-year-old daughter while her 10-year-old daughter was standing by her side.

Shaw reportedly yelled, “you’re not going to take my son!” as the woman tried to pull her infant son out of Shaw’s car, the report added.

That’s when Shaw hit the gas, backing into the woman and her two girls, hitting them with the open passenger door. Shaw then put the car in drive and ran over the 3-year-old before speeding off, WESH reported.

The news outlet added one of the two children suffered scrapes and a possible spinal injury. The woman and the girls are expected to recover.

Shaw returned to the scene soon after and was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, as well as child neglect and leaving the scene of an accident.