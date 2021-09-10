Man in wig, women’s clothes shoots clerk in Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man who shot a clerk during a robbery early Thursday morning.

This incident happened at about 3 a.m. at the Beeline Store on Cherry Street in Callaway.

The video shows the man, who is apparently wearing a wig and women’s clothes aiming a gun at the clerk and holding out a backpack. Deputies said he was demanding money.

He backs the clerk into a corner and then shoots her. It appears she is shot in the thigh. He then ran out of the store.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted robbery is asked to contact the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Investigator Darryl White at (850) 747-4700 or Crimestoppers at (850) 785-TIPS(8477).