Man in stolen car rams vehicles at Florida dealership

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) – The owners of a used car lot in Orlando say a man broke onto their property earlier this week, stole a car and then used that car to ram into dozens of others on the lot.

Surveillance video from Metro Auto Sales in Orlando shows a person in a white car appearing to try and turn around and crashing into several cars in the process.

The owners of the dealership said the video was taken early Tuesday morning.

They said the man broke into one car and crashed it into about a dozen other cars on the lot. Then they said he broke into another car, and after hitting a few more cars, finally sped off in that stolen car.

In all, the owners said the thief hit 21 cars, causing an estimated $30,000 in damage.

LATEST STORIES:



