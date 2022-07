TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One man was hospitalized with minor injuries after a fireworks incident in Broward County on July 4.

The Lauderhill Fire Department shared a video of crews responding to fire in the 2100 block of Northwest 59th Terrace on Monday.

Investigators believe the fire was caused by some fireworks that landed on the balcony.

Police said a man suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The fire remains under investigation.