Man hospitalized after being bitten by shark at Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (NBC) – A man was hospitalized after being bitten by a shark at Miami Beach Wednesday.

Officials say a blacktip shark caused an 8-inch laceration below the knee on the 31-year-old man’s leg.

The attack prompted officials to fly double red flags, warning beachgoers on a stretch of the beach not to enter the water because several bait fish schools were seen nearby.

Aerials from above the coast show several sharks in the water not far from shore going after fish.

The man was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

