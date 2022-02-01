Man, grandson reel in sniper rifles magnet fishing in Florida canal

closeup of telescopic sight with reflection in lens mounted on rifle for sniper shooting

MIAMI (AP) — A man went fishing with his grandson in Florida and found more than they were looking for.

They pulled two .50-caliber Barrett sniper rifles out of a canal near Miami. Duane Smith says he saw a YouTube video on magnet fishing and wanted to try it with his 11-year-old grandson.

They dropped a 5-pound magnet in the canal it went straight to the guns.

Smith called Miami-Dade police and officers took the weapons, which had their serial numbers filed off.

A detective told the Miami Herald that they’ll try to determine if they were used in a crime.