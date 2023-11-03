TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Search crews are looking for a man who went overboard on the Miami-bound Norwegian Pearl Friday morning, according to Norwegian Cruise Lines.

The U.S. Coast Guard said they are currently conducting a search for the 41-year-old who was last seen 20 miles east of Cay Say Bahamas around 4 a.m.

The Coast Guard is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defense Force in the search.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we will share updates as appropriate. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this difficult time,” a Norwegian spokesperson said.