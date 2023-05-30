NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY/WFLA) — Carnival Cruise Line has reported that a man fell overboard on the Carnival Magic cruise ship that was returning to port in Norfolk, Virginia.

According to a statement from the cruise line, Carnival Magic reported a man overboard to the U.S. Coast Guard and that he “was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon.”

The statement continued by saying a review of the ship’s security footage “confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 a.m. early Monday morning.”

A spokesperson from the U.S. Coast Guard said that the incident occurred off the coast of Florida.

According to the USCG Southeast Twitter account, the incident happened 186 miles east of Jacksonville. The passenger was said to be a 35-year-old man.

Carnival Cruise Lines said the Coast Guard released the ship from search and rescue efforts and instructed the captain to make its way back to port in Norfolk.

However, the USCG is continuing to use air and sea crews to locate the missing passenger.

Passengers also confirmed the report as they were getting off the ship Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

The Carnival Care Team said it was providing support at this time to the man’s companion and the party he was traveling with aboard the ship.