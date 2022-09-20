PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A Georgia man was found asleep in a truck with enough fentanyl to potentially kill the entire populations of two Florida counties, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to an alarm at a closed gas station on Sunday and found James Wilson Duke, a resident of Kennesaw, Georgia, sleeping in a black Ford Ranger parked behind the building.

When the deputy woke Duke up, he told the deputy that he had permission to be there but couldn’t give the deputy the name or contact information of the person who gave him permission, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said Duke also gave them several different names when he was asked to identify himself.

Once deputies had Duke’s real name, they said they found out he had a non-extraditable arrest warrant from

the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear in court.

Deputies said Duke was arrested for giving a false name to law enforcement, loitering or prowling and resisting an officer.

When impounding Duke’s truck, deputies said they found a loaded syringe underneath a passenger seat. Deputies then found several plastic bags filled with fentanyl in a black fanny pack, totaling 338 grams.

They also said empty plastic bags with fentanyl residue inside were found in a suitcase in the truck.

Deputies said the man had enough fentanyl to potentially kill the entire populations of Flagler and Putnam counties.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration estimates it only takes two milligrams of fentanyl to cause an overdose death, the sheriff’s office said.

Because of what was found during the arrest and search, deputies said they charged Duke with trafficking in fentanyl and possession with intent of burglary tools as well as possession of drug paraphernalia.

“This is the second time in less than a week we’ve found enough fentanyl on a fugitive to potentially kill over

100,000 people,” said Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. “This dirtbag had enough on him to potentially kill

169,000 people. Street grade fentanyl is flooding our country from Mexico and Flagler County is not immune

from this poison. Poison peddlers need to get this message: Don’t sleep in Flagler County or you’ll be residents of the Green Roof Inn.”