MIAMI (WFLA) — A former cast member of the reality show “90 Day Fiance” wanted for murder was captured in Florida, according to news reports.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Michael A. Baltimore Jr., of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, was arrested in Broward County after getting into a bar fight in Davie, Florida.

According to WTVJ, police found the suspect in a car with several narcotics and a loaded gun after the bar fight. He tried to give officers a fake name, but they confirmed his real identity through his fingerprints, authorities said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Baltimore was wanted after allegedly shooting three people at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle. One of the victims was Baltimore’s former boss, Kendell Jerome Cook, who died from the shooting.

US Marshals said Baltimore made an appearance in several episodes of the show 90 Day Fiancé.

The agency would later put the suspect on its “15 Most Wanted” list.

“I want to thank the police officers in Davie, Florida for their diligence in arresting the fugitive,” said Ronald L. Davis, U.S. Marshals Service Director, in a statement. “I am also very appreciative of the efforts of our partners in Cumberland County who have been working on this case. I hope his capture brings some sense of relief and comfort to his victims’ families.”

In addition to the existing murder charge, Baltimore was arrested on charges related to the bar fight.