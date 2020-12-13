Man fatally shoots 2, then kills himself with kids in house

TAMARAC, Fla. (AP/NBC 6) — Authorities say a South Florida man fatally shot his wife and mother-in-law before killing himself while his three young children were in the house.
The Broward County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting early Saturday.
Once deputies arrived at the home in Tamarac, they were able to help the children, ages 4, 8 and 11, out of the house through a bedroom window.
The sheriff’s office says in a news release that a SWAT team entering the house found Clody Sylverne and a woman dead. Another woman with severe injuries was also found at the house but she was pronounced dead at a hospital.
