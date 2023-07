FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man died Monday night after falling from a balcony at a condo in Florida, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The man fell multiple stories from a balcony at the Okaloosa Island condo complex, deputies said. He was found on the ground just after 9 p.m.

The man was a visitor from another state and was believed to be in his 30s, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office offered sympathies to the man’s family and friends.