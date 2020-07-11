Man drives car into Florida church, sets it on fire with parishioners still inside

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man drove his car into an occupied Catholic church Saturday morning, set it on fire, then led deputies on a car chase.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala Saturday morning. Deputies said a man drove his car into the front doors and lit a fire while parishioners were inside.

The suspect then reportedly led deputies on a car chase before being captured soon after.

The sheriff’s office said no serious injuries were reported.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco announced via Facebook that extra patrols will be at the county’s places of worship Sunday morning out of an abundance of caution.

