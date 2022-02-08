Man dies while snorkeling in the Florida Keys

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 52-year-old tourist from Arkansas died while snorkeling off a commercial charter boat in the Florida Keys.

Gary Wayne Miller of Rogers, Arkansas, was snorkeling along the Eastern Dry Rocks reef on Monday afternoon when he suffered a breathing issue.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said Miller returned to the Sandie Cat catamaran, where the crew helped him on board.

He lost consciousness a short time later. The crew began CPR and took him to the Conch Harbor in Key West.

He was then taken to a hospital where he died. Autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss