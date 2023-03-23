TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A New York mother alleged her son died from cardiac arrest aboard an American Airlines flight to Florida due to the airline’s “negligence in failing to maintain a working defibrillator” on board the aircraft.

According to a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Melissa Arzu claims her son, Kevin Greenidge, was flying aboard American Airlines flight No. AA614, from San Pedro Sula, Honduras, to Miami International Airport on June 4, when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest and became unconscious.

Arzu says her son’s death was caused “wholly and solely by reason of the carelessness, recklessness, and negligence of [American Airlines] in failing to ensure that the AED and its mobile battery pack were fully and properly charged,” thus hastening the “untimely death” of her son.

In the suit, Arzu claims the airline failed to train its employees in “basic resuscitation technique” and allowed the AED to drain down to no power, causing the defibrillator to stop working.

According to the FAA’s Aviation Medical Assistance Act, aircraft with flight attendants are required to carry defibrillators on board. The law states in part, “each equipment item listed in this section must be inspected regularly… to ensure its condition for continued serviceability and immediate readiness to perform its intended emergency purposes.”

The lawsuit seeks American Airlines to pay damages and attorney fees among “other relief” the court may deem proper.

An American Airlines spokesperson has not returned WFLA’s request for comment.

The lawsuit comes as the Federal Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates an unrelated close call at Sarasota International Airport on March 6.

According to a report from the Associated Press, NTSB investigators say an air traffic controller cleared a plane to take off from Sarasota, while an American Airlines jet was making its final approach to the same runway, leading the American pilots to abandon their landing.