Man dies jumping off boat to catch football in Florida Keys

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Generic Florida Keys photo/Getty Premium Image (Credit: FilippoBacci)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a California man has died after he dove off a pontoon boat into shallow waters while trying to catch a football in the Florida Keys.

Witnesses told Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials that 46-year-old Liam John Daly took a diving leap into the water Saturday, but was facedown and unresponsive when he resurfaced.

Authorities met the pontoon boat back at the docks and transported the San Diego resident to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say Daly’s autopsy results are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss