TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died at a Disney Resort in Orlando on Wednesday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 5:30 a.m. regarding an unresponsive person at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Jeffrey Boom, was pronounced dead on the scene. However the cause of his death is unknown.

No further details were provided.

This remains an ongoing investigation.