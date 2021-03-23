Man dies jumping off 14th floor of Florida hotel with a parachute that failed to open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man died when his parachute didn’t open after he jumped from a hotel balcony in Florida’s Panhandle, police said.

The man who appeared to be in his 20s jumped from the 14th floor of the Sunrise Beach Resort in Panama City Beach on Sunday night, police said.

Panama City Beach police were investigating the BASE jumping incident and have released few other details.

BASE jumping stands for jumping not from planes, but from fixed locations including buildings, antenna, spans or Earth. It has produced stunning online videos of people parachuting from buildings and wingsuit fliers zooming shockingly close to the treetops — mostly recorded outside the United States.

