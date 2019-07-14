Man dies after deputy-involved shooting in Sumter, deputies say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 47-year-old man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night in Sumter County.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a home on East Warm Springs Avenue in Coleman, Florida.

Once deputies arrived they found Brian Benfield armed with a shotgun and making threats to kill.

Deputies say prior to deputies arriving, Benfield had already attacked two family members with a knife cutting them.

As deputies approached the house, one of the victims fled outside at which time Benfield pursued them. Benfield refused to drop the shotgun, instead raising it and pointing it at one of the deputy’s.

Two deputies fired their service weapons striking Benfield. Benfield was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Benfield was released on July 8 after serving a 25-year sentence for his involvement in a Lake County homicide and robbery.

Both deputies have been placed on administrative leave. The FDLE is investigating the shooting.