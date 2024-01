Related video: SUV driver crashes into Lakeland Waffle House

TAMPA (WFLA) — A Michigan man is dead after he was struck while trying to cross SR-39 in Hillsborough County, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) announced Monday.

According to FHP, the 23-year-old man was crossing SR-39 when a 64-year-old Virginia man driving a Ford Edge hit him around 8:49 p.m. on Sunday.

FHP said the man entered the vehicles path, suffering fatal injuries on scene.