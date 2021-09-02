Man cuts shark loose from rope while scalloping in Gulf County

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man scalloping with his family on Aug. 24 in Gulf County cut a shark free from a long rope that was cutting into its skin.

David Torres posted the video to his Facebook page. In the post, he said they were scalloping in Cape San Blas when people on another boat began “hollering at them about a shark.”

When the shark swam by Torres’ boat, the family noticed about a 15-foot rope wrapped around it.

“Who lassoed this shark!” can be heard on the video.

Torres was able to hook the rope and get the shark to the boat to cut it free with a knife on board.

Once free, the shark swam along on its merry way.

“We got him, he’s free! Go baby!”

The post has almost 3,000 likes and over 2,000 shares on Torres’ Facebook page.