MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly smeared his own blood on a Holocaust monument, police said.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported that Christopher Green, 44, was accused of cutting his arm and smearing the Holocaust Memorial in Miami Beach in front of witnesses.

An arrest report said Green “began to dig into his left forearm, causing multiple lacerations” before putting his blood on the memorial wall.

WTVJ reported that Green wrote various letters of the alphabet in his blood but nothing that was readable.

Green was identified after an officer watched surveillance video of the incident and recognized him, the report said.

He was later arrested on a charge of criminal mischief at a church or place of worship.