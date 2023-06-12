TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A driver was arrested Sunday after crashing into an apartment complex, then robbing multiple units before jumping out of a second-story window, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 44-year-old Corey Michael Payton crashed into the Sandalwood Apartments around 3:54 a.m., then began breaking into several apartments.

Payton allegedly barricaded himself inside a second-story apartment that he was burglarizing. That’s when he threatened to shoot deputies on the scene.

For the safety of the nearby residents, numerous apartments that were considered to be in danger were evacuated. The sheriff’s SWAT team responded to the scene.

After the sheriff’s office Crisis Negotiations Team was able to negotiate with Payton through the second-floor window, he surrendered peacefully and jumped out of the window onto the ground.

The local fire rescue was on the scene and was able to initiate life-saving measures. Payton was ultimately flown by helicopter to a regional trauma center.

Inside one of the apartments Payton robbed, authorities found his ankle monitor, as he was on parole for burglary and on supervised release. Payton had allegedly cut the monitor off and left it in the apartment.

Once discharged from the hospital, Payton will be booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.

Payton has a lengthy criminal history, including 139 prior felony charges with 30 felony convictions. He previously violated his parole and had an arrest warrant issued on Friday, June 9.

Payton’s current charges are under investigation but will include burglary to an occupied dwelling, burglary to a dwelling and multiple counts of criminal mischief.