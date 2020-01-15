Man confesses to killing wife, 3 kids, family dog in Florida home, sheriff says

CELEBRATION, Fla. (WESH) — A man has confessed to killing his wife, three kids and the family dog inside a Celebration home.

Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson said Wednesday that Anthony Todt has been arrested on multiple counts of homicide and one count of animal cruelty.Advertisement

Deputies said the identities of the bodies have not been positively identified, but investigators strongly believe they are Anthony Todt’s wife, Megan Todt, and the couple’s three kids, Alec, Tyler and Zoe.

Gibon said that on Jan. 9, federal agents contacted the sheriff’s office regarding an investigation involving Anthony Todt. Deputies said they made several attempts over the weekend to talk to him and the family, with no luck.

The bodies were found when deputies went back to the home on Monday.

It was not the first time deputies had been to the home.

On Dec. 29, Gibson said deputies went to the house after a request for a wellbeing check. A person had called deputies and said they thought the family was struggling with the flu.

Anthony Todt answered the door and spoke with deputies, who said nothing suspicious was noted.

