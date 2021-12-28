Man confesses to hit-and-run crash that killed 2 children, injured 4 others in Florida, deputies say

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Broward County Sheriff’s Office

TAMPA (WFLA) – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested the driver responsible for the hit-and-run crash that struck six young children, killing two of them.

According to WTVJ, deputies say 27-year-old Sean Charles Greer killed two girls after he plowed into them and fled the scene in Wilton Manors, also injuring four other children.

Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene Monday afternoon outside an apartment building near Powerline Road, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. They also announced Tuesday that they found the hit-and-run vehicle in Wilton Manors.

Greer confessed to his involvement in the crash.

He now faces two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries, tampering with evidence, four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries and driving with a suspended license.

Greer is also currently on probation for burglary of a dwelling in Broward County.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss