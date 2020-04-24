Man charged with spitting at police, claiming coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spit at police officers and told them he had coronavirus as they arrested him for shoplifting at a convenience story.

Orlando police say 26-year-old Christopher Abad was arrested Monday night at a 7-Eleven and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him.

Authorities say Abad then spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers.

Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.

