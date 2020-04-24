Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Man charged with spitting at police, claiming coronavirus

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Orange County Sheriff’s Office

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man spit at police officers and told them he had coronavirus as they arrested him for shoplifting at a convenience story.

Orlando police say 26-year-old Christopher Abad was arrested Monday night at a 7-Eleven and charged with theft, assault, battery on a law enforcement officer and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police say Abad coughed on and tried to kick an officer who attempted to handcuff him.

Authorities say Abad then spit on the officer and tried to spit on other officers.

Police haven’t confirmed whether Abad was tested for the coronavirus after his arrest.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss