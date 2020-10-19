FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man accused of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood center has been arrested.
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Everett Little was charged Wednesday with arson, criminal mischief and using an incendiary device.
Surveillance video taken Oct. 11 at the Fort Myers clinic shows a man pouring gas into bottles and then throwing them at the building.
Officials say Little was identified shortly after the sheriff’s office made images from the video public.
Detectives served a search warrant on Little’s home and took him into custody.
Investigators didn’t immediately release a motive for the suspected arson.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood center
- Early voting sites to open Monday in Tampa Bay as in-person voting begins across Florida
- NYC restaurants can now add COVID surcharge to bills
- News Channel 8 nominated for 6 Suncoast Regional Emmy Awards
- Pelosi: 48 hours to strike deal to get stimulus checks out before Election Day