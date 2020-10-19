Man charged with setting fire to Planned Parenthood center

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lee County Sheriff’s Office

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man accused of setting fire to a Planned Parenthood center has been arrested.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Everett Little was charged Wednesday with arson, criminal mischief and using an incendiary device.

Surveillance video taken Oct. 11 at the Fort Myers clinic shows a man pouring gas into bottles and then throwing them at the building.

Officials say Little was identified shortly after the sheriff’s office made images from the video public.

Detectives served a search warrant on Little’s home and took him into custody.

Investigators didn’t immediately release a motive for the suspected arson.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss