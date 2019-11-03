Man charged with neglect for leaving girl at haunted house

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — An Indiana man is facing a child neglect charge after deputies say he left a young girl by herself at a haunted house on Florida’s Space Coast without bothering to go back to pick her up.

Charles Jones was arrested Thursday, Halloween night, after turning himself in at a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office precinct.

An arrest report has the girl’s age and relationship to Jones redacted, but WFTV in Orlando reports the girl is the 5-year-old daughter of Jones.

Deputies were called to the Merritt Island haunted house after other parents found the girl unsupervised. The arrest report says she was scared after being left at the house for 2 1/2 hours.

Court records show Jones has an attorney from the public defender’s office. The attorney couldn’t be reached Saturday.

