TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of trying to kill a man after their “mutual slap box fight” got out of control over the weekend, NBC Miami reports.

Pembroke Pines police said the men were “slap fighting””—where two people take turns slapping each other to see who falls down first—in the parking lot outside Rickey’s Sports Bar and Grill around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When the slapping became more violent, one man, identified as Eric Rodriguez, knocked the other to the ground, and started punching and kicking him until he was unconscious.

Police said the victim was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of attempted murder, according to online jail records.