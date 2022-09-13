(Photo by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission)

(WFLA) — A man caught a monster catfish while electrofishing on a Florida river, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said.

The man caught a flathead catfish on the Lower Ochlockonee River below the Jackson Bluff Dam, FWC said.

Wildlife officials said the catfish tipped the scale at 55 pounds. It was 49 inches long, making it half an inch longer than the current state record of 48.5 inches and 69.9 pounds.

Florida wildlife researchers said the catfish is a post-spawn female that is a “little skinny.”

According to FWC, biologists encounter flathead catfish consistently over 40 pounds in the Ochlockonee River. They reported that there is a high likelihood that there’s a state record or multiple swimming around the river.