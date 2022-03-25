LONGWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) — A man in Texas was arrested after deputies said he called in bombs threats to multiple schools, including an elementary school in Longwood, Florida.

According to WESH 2 News, 27-year-old Ethan Curtis was arrested by Guadalupe County, Texas, deputies.

The station reported the other schools Curtis made threats to were in Texas so officials did not know why he threatened Longwood Elementary.

Law enforcement was able to trace the call back to Curtis in southern Texas, according to WESH.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown as Longwood police searched for a bomb, but nothing was found. The school lockdown ended after that, WESH reported.

Curtis was charged with terroristic threat causing fear or imminent SBI.