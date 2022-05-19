SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Michigan man was arrested after law enforcement said he tried to cross the Florida/Georgia border with nearly one ton of illegal cannabis Wednesday.

Law enforcement with the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services said Terrance Jamahl Allen of Wyoming, Michigan was driving a rented six-wheel U-Haul truck and didn’t submit for inspection at an Agricultural Interdiction Station on Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

Terrance Jamahl Allen (Photo courtesy of FDACS)

When law enforcement stopped him they found 1,908 pounds of cannabis in 64 boxes inside the truck.

“To transport nearly one ton of illegal cannabis is a serious crime, and the intent to sell unregulated products poses serious risks to consumer safety,” Commissioner Nikki Fried said in a statement.

Allen was arrested on trafficking cannabis over 25 pounds, possession of fictitious identification, possess or display fictitious identification, failure to stop for agricultural inspection, resisting arrest without violence.

He is being held in the Suwannee County Jail on a $1,037,000 bond.