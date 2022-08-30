TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Florida residents had to subdue a homeless man after he allegedly broke into their home in Cocoa on Friday and threatened to rape one of them, WESH reported.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said the intruder, identified as Christopher Sloan, damaged the front and side doors of the home and was able to enter the residence and go into a room where the victim was lying in bed.

Deputies said Sloan approached the victim and threatened to rape her. The victim and another occupant of the home were able to defend themselves and subdue Sloan until authorities arrived at the scene to make an arrest.

Deputies found Sloan in a bedroom, injured. By looking at his mugshot, it appears he suffered a black eye and other injuries to his head.

He was arrested for burglary of an occupied dwelling, assault with intent to commit a felony, and criminal mischief totaling over $1,000, and is being held at the Brevard County jail on a $42,000 bond.