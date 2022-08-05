TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police in Hollywood, Fla. released violent video of three people who attacked a man at Hollywood Beach after a dispute broke out over cutting a bathroom line, according to reports.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reported the man was kicked and punched in the head by two men and a woman.

Investigators said the victim and his wife were standing in line waiting to use a public restroom when two couples cut the line. A man, seen in the video wearing a white t-shirt and blue shorts, then began to argue with the victim before the fight broke out. That’s when the rest of the group joined in.

According to WPEC, an officer who responded to the fight saw a crowd of people gather around the unconscious victim who took notice of the incident and began to curse at the attackers.

By the time the victim regained consciousness, he was unable to remember how the fight started. Officers said the victim lost a tooth and suffered a cut to his upper lip.

The victim’s current condition is unknown. Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.