Man assaulted for not wearing mask at Central Florida grocery store

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WESH) – Police in Longwood said they arrested a man who punched another customer at a Winn-Dixie during an argument about face coverings.

Police said they were called to the store on State Road 434 around 10:45 a.m. on Friday after receiving reports of a physical altercation.

Investigators said Alexander Aldred became upset with another customer for not wearing a face-covering inside the store.

Police said Aldred approached the man and told him that he needed to put a face covering on immediately.

The two men started arguing and eventually went their separate ways, but police said Aldred approached the man again in the checkout line.

The victim said Aldred shouted “I am waiting for you outside,” and “you are not special because you’re wearing a Trump hat.”

Police said Aldred challenged the man to a fight and then struck him in the face.

Aldred was arrested and charged with simple battery.