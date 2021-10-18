Man arrested in fatal shooting of South Florida officer

Source: Hollywood Police Department

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — An 18-year-old man is accused of fatally shooting a Florida police officer during an altercation.

Hollywood police Chief Chris O’Brein said during a Monday morning news conference that officers responded late Sunday to a call about a suspicious incident near the Emerald Hills Country Club.

He says an altercation occurred and 28-year-old Officer Yandy Chirino was shot. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Other officers detained the suspect, Jason Vanegas. The chief says Vanegas will be charged with armed burglary, battery on a law enforcement officer, carrying a concealed firearm violation, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest with violence and first-degree murder.

