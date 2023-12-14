TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old driver was arrested months after a high-speed crash that left another driver dead, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

On Sept. 21 around 6:34 a.m., 20-year-old Mason Gregory Jeter, of Arcadia was driving a 2022 Ford Mustang in the center lane of south I-75. A 37-year-old man in a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling next to the Ford in the left lane of south I-75.

FHP determined the two drivers were traveling at speeds over 100 mph when the left side of the Ford collided with the right front side of the Dodge.

Jeter’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, hit a tree, and overturned. The victim, driving the Dodge, also traveled off the road and hit a tree.

The driver of the Dodge died at the scene.

After an extensive criminal investigation, FHP arrested and booked Jeter into the Charlotte County Jail.