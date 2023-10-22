TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol troopers after impersonating a police officer and trying to pull cars over on the interstate near Ocala.

On Sunday around 10:52 a.m., a trooper received a report about a red GMC pickup reportedly using red and blue flashing lights on I-75 north near mile marker 313.

FHP said that around mile marker 318, the trooper conducted a traffic stop, where he identified the driver, 62-year-old Earl Cesario, who told him he had the red and blue flashing lights mounted on his dashboard but never had them activated.

A witness told FHP that Cesario flashed his lights and “aggressively motioned” to pull him over, but sped off as the witness was pulling over.

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol

Florida Highway Patrol

The FHP trooper searched the vehicle, where he discovered the lights were operable when plugged into the two cigarette lighters. The lighters were open prior to the search, indicating recent use. A black Glock pistol was also located in the truck.

Cesario was arrested and taken to the Sumter County jail without further incident on a $5,000 bond, FHP said.