FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A man has been charged with animal cruelty for beating a dog in the back of a car at a Fort Myers RaceTrac.

Marcus Chiddister, 22, has been identified as the man in the video. He was arrested on Tuesday and is accused of beating his dog, a 2-year-old pit bull named Sheeba.

On April 6, Sheeba was taken to the Lee County Domestic Animal Services to be examined. An examination revealed the dog to have significant findings of fractured and exposed pulp cavity, resolving hemorrhage of the left eye, mild swelling of the left and right eyes, and mild bruises around the right ventral neck area.

According to WBBH, detectives tracked down Chiddister, who was living at the Travelodge across the street on US-41, along with his girlfriend.

According to an arrest report obtained by WBBH, the pair told detectives that the dog ate their food which made Chiddister upset.

Chiddister admitted that he went to the back seat and hit Sheeba multiple times, and it’s not the first time he’s hit the dog like that.

“He’s 22 years old and this is now 45 arrests, okay 45 arrests in 22 years you know what there’s no place for him. He should leave the county while he can. He’s a loser,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Sheeba is currently recovering from its injuries

“Our legal department will now work with the courts and go through a civil process to make certain that we get that dog, we take that dog from the owners so we can never get abuse from that owner again. And more so, I don’t want him owning a dog ever again,” said Marceno.