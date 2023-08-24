TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested at PortMiami on child pornography charges on Wednesday.

Michael Fanning, 47, of Atlanta was apprehended by a U.S. Border Protection agent at the terminal when authorities discovered multiple videos on his phone, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

When the agent searched Fanning’s phone, they allegedly found five videos in a folder titled, “Y.” Fanning told investigators the “folder was used to categorize the pornography as young,” a report obtained by WTVJ said.

Fanning told authorities the videos were screen-recorded on Twitter.

Fanning was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of sexual performance by a child. He is being held on a $25,000 bond.