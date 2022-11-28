MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An Arizona man was arrested after deputies said he tried to steal a food truck in Key Largo.

Deputies said they were called to a parking lot on Overseas Highway around 6 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses told deputies they saw a man acting erratically while driving around a food truck. They said it looked like he was trying to steal the food truck.

When deputies arrived, they said they saw Steven McClelland, 42, backing his vehicle up to the food truck. He admitted that he was trying to steal it.

Deputies said a glass pipe with a small amount of amphetamine was found in McClelland’s possession.

McClelland was charged with attempted grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of amphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, deputies said.