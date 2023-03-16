ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who was accused of sexually attacking four different women near a central Florida bus stop since January has been arrested.

On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced that Nelson Odige, 30, was arrested for the four sexual assaults.

According to WESH, all the incidents involved women being sexually assaulted while waiting for the bus. During the incidents, the suspect was described as “wearing a mask and carrying a gun.”

The outlet reported that authorities believe the first attack happened around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the Silver Star Road and Summer Glen Drive bus stop.

Then, a month later, on Feb. 2, officials said two women were sexually attacked and robbed at gunpoint at a bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River Oaks Drive. According to WESH, both attacks happened within minutes of each other between 6:15 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

Weeks later, on Feb. 25, the fourth attack occurred at 5:45 a.m. at a bus stop on Hiawassee and Hennepin Boulevard.

After Odige was arrested, police said he confessed to all four attacks, according to WESH.

The 30-year-old is facing a total of 15 charges, including sexual battery, robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Odige is currently being held in the Orange County Jail.

“Thanks to the collaboration of the victims and a good detective they finally put the man where he deserves to be in jail,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page read.

Authorities urge anyone who has been a victim of Odige or knows anyone who was a victim to contact the sheriff’s office at 407-836-4357.