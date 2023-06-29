DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly secretly recorded a woman while she was in a dressing room changing in Daytona Beach.

According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, a young woman was changing at a store in the Tanger Outlets, but when she looked up, she saw an iPhone camera “peeping over the top of her changing stall.”

After seeing the camera, police said the woman told a store employee, and authorities arrived shortly after.

DBPD said the alleged suspect, 26-year-old Luke Pinkard, who was shopping with his wife, was confronted and “offered to break his phone.” Pinkard also promised police he’d “never do it again.”

The police department said Pinkard was charged with video voyeurism. However, he posted a $5,000 bond and was released from jail.

According to DBPD, the suspect is facing a similar charge in Georgia.