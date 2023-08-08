FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested Monday after deputies said he pointed a gun at a Florida Lyft driver’s head and pulled the trigger. The gun clicked but did not fire.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said a Lyft driver flagged down a sergeant and reported that he had been assaulted by a passenger he picked up.

The Lyft driver said the passenger put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger. He said he heard the gun click and told the passenger to get out of the car.

The driver also reported that the passenger made comments about wanting the driver to shoot him when he got out of the car.

Investigators said they made contact with a possible person of interest. The person told deputies he ordered a Lyft for his friend after his friend made suicidal statements and showed him a gun. The Lyft ride was ordered to drop his friend off at his home. Deputies said the Lyft rider was identified as 24-year-old Esaiah Glenn.

Glenn was later found at a hotel. Deputies said Glenn admitted to the incident and hoped that the Lyft driver would have shot him when he pointed the gun at him.

Glenn was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on no bond.

“You can run but you can’t hide from FCSO,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This situation could have ended a lot worse, but I’m proud of the quick and sweeping actions our team to make sure our community was safe, and that the suspect was apprehended before he could hurt someone or himself. If you know of someone who is having a mental health episode, you should always call us to intervene before it escalates as it did in this case.”