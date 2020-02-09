Man arrested after allegedly driving into GOP tent at Florida Walmart

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A man suspected of driving a van through a tent where members of the Republican Party of Duval were registering voters has been arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO said Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault on a person 65 years of age or older, one count of criminal mischief, and driving with a suspended license.

The incident happened in a Walmart parking lot on Atlantic Boulevard, according to First Coast News. None of the volunteers were hurt.

Police have not officially stated whether the crash was politically motivated.

