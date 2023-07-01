ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — A memorial mural dedicated to the victims of the Pulse massacre was painted over, but not on purpose, according to the man who did it.

After the 2016 massacre, artist Andrew Spear had the community create a mural of 49 doves to remember the lives that were lost.

The mural was painted on a building on the corner of Mills Avenue and Colonial Drive in the Mills 50 area of Orlando.

However, when the new owner, An Dang, purchased the building in 2019, he had issues with people putting graffiti on the walls.

“The entire building was graffitied by a lot of homeless around there,” Dang said to NBC affiliate WESH. “I made a lot of complaints to the city of Orlando and police still (said) there was nothing they could do about it.”

After being told by the city to clean up the graffiti or pay a fine, he decided to paint the entire building, including the mural.

Dang said he didn’t know it was a memorial and thought it was just old advertising.

“I would understand if that hurt (their) feelings. I am sorry,” Dang said.

Spears told WESH he assumed the building would be cleaned up, but didn’t think the mural would be painted over.

“I am actually surprised it lasted as long as it had been,” Spear said. “The building wasn’t looking too hot.”

A commissioner representing the area said she was heartbroken by the news and would help find a new location for the mural.