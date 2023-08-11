TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A South Florida man is accused of throwing lit fireworks at a mobile home and his neighbors on Wednesday night, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ.

Manuel Lazaro Suarez Perez, 44, destroyed the mobile home from the fire the fireworks started.

Detectives responded to the mobile home park along Krome Avenue and Northwest 185th Street in Hialeah, where they claim the residence was “completely destroyed” by the fire.

At the time, six people in the home were sleeping and woke up when they smelled smoke, according to WTVJ.

One of the victims reportedly told detectives that when he woke up from the fire and attempted to escape, Suarez Perez threw several lit fireworks at him.

Those fireworks exploded and burned the victim’s back, later hospitalizing him.

The report claimed Suarez Prerez was upset because the homeowner didn’t want him on their property anymore.

“To see (my mom) crying because all that she worked (for), now she don’t have,” one of the victim’s daughters said. “It’s like you work for nothing. It’s very hard to see all that burn.”

On Thursday, a bond court was held where the judge ordered the suspect to stay away from the victims.

He is charged with first-degree arson, six counts of first-degree attempted murder, burglary, and aggravated battery.

Suarez Perez is being held with no bond due to the extent of the charges.