TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Orange County man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly exposing himself at a children’s park.

Officers said 49-year-old Lavon Glenn of Daytona Beach was parked in front of a splash pad where multiple families were hanging out.

Police on the scene established multiple charges to place Glenn under arrest, but he resisted and refused to get out of his car.

While fleeing police, Glenn backed his car into an officer, striking him with the door.

The suspect then fled in his car at a high speed to escape.

While fleeing, Glenn’s vehicle became disabled at a gas station parking lot, where he then fled on foot.

With the help of the South Daytona Police Department, officers caught Glenn but he continued to resist arrest. Glenn had to receive medical attention due to his injuries.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on a $23,500 bond.