TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is accused of crashing a stolen car while he was searching for a WiFi connection.

Volusia County deputies said a suspect spotted driving a stolen SUV in Daytona Beach Shores fled from police, and jumped out of the vehicle while it was still moving and ran away. The SUV crashed into a building.

Deputies said they worked with the Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety and Beach Safety officers to track down Michael Barr. He was found in a hotel room at 3225 South Atlantic Avenue.

Deputies said they found a loaded handgun in Barr’s pocket while they were taking him into custody.

Bar told police officers that his friends left him in Miami so he hitchhiked to Kissimmee, stole a vehicle and got off at the Dunlawton exit in Volusia County because he was looking for a WiFi connection.

Deputies said Barr was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, unlawful carrying of a concealed firearm, resisting an officer without violence, driving with a suspended/revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and loitering/prowling.

He was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail.